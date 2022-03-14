Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Decreases By 35.0%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWAC opened at $10.24 on Monday. Better World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

