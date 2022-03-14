Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declines By 30.1%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

