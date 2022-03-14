Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Expands By 35.0%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,858,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 8,786,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at about $197,000.
Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.
