Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 35.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYDDY opened at $47.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. BYD has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.