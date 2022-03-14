Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Grows By 46.5%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at $124.67 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.