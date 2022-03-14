Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Decreases By 29.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $16.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,889 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 739,715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,562,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

