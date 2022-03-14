Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 47.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 620,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

