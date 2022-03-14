Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Expands By 50.6%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

