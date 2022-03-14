Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Expands By 50.6%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CTR stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $29.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
