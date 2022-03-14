Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rises By 36.0%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.52. 911,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,631. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.93. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.