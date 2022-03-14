Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Rises By 50.4%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

ERES opened at $9.90 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

