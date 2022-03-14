Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Grows By 35.9%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 4,490,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

