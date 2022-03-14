Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Expands By 34.6%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:EARN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.53. 110,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $123.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.76.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
