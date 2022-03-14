Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Expands By 34.6%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.53. 110,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $123.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.