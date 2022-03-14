Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 29.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $38.48 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

