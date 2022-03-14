Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Drops By 29.5%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 15,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $110.56 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

