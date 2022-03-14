Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 33.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,942. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jiayin Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

