Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 29.5%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

