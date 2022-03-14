Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Drops By 33.5%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $93.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.
