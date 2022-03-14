Short Interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Declines By 36.3%

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PIK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,938. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

