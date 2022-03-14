Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Drops By 33.3%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

LLESY stock remained flat at $$7.98 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0272 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

