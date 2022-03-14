Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Drops By 36.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.77.
Luminex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
