Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Drops By 36.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

