Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Drops By 34.3%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of MFCSF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.11. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

