Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Expands By 37.6%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.3 days.

MSBHF traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $35.56. 16,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

