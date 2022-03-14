Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Declines By 29.4%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Neles Oyj stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Neles Oyj has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Neles Oyj Company Profile

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

