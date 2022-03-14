Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Declines By 29.4%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Neles Oyj stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Neles Oyj has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.
Neles Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
