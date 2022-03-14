Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Declines By 29.4%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Network International stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Network International has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.
