Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Drops By 34.1%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Shares of JRI traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 97,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

