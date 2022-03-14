Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Drops By 33.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. 178,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

