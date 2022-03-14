Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Drops By 33.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. 178,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.