Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Rises By 37.3%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 52,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

