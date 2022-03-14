Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declines By 29.0%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,770,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 71,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

