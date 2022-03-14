Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Declines By 34.0%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

