Short Interest in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Drops By 29.4%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Profound Medical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Profound Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROF stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

