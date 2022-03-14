Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Increases By 35.7%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. 150,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,715. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

