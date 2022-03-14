Short Interest in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Increases By 34.4%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. 3,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.