Short Interest in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Drops By 33.4%

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

