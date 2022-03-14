Short Interest in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Drops By 33.4%

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of RenovoRx stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
About RenovoRx (Get Rating)
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.