Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Drops By 34.2%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,700 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RIOCF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.
OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.15. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
