Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expands By 36.0%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,288 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

