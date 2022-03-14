Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Declines By 34.1%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
STGPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 73,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Scentre Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scentre Group (STGPF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.