Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Grows By 37.9%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCOB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,000. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

