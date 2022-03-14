Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Declines By 33.3%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKYA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Skydeck Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 302,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 911,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170,097 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 3,829.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 549,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,420,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.