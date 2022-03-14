Short Interest in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Rises By 50.0%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS YORUY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Yokohama Rubber has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.17.
