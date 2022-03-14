Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Decreases By 33.3%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.00. 1,608,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,574. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.