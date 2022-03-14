Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Drops By 33.3%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TANNI opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

