Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Declines By 31.6%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.