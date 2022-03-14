Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Declines By 29.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.16. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

