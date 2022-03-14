Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Drops By 35.2%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 280,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.