Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Decreases By 31.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $174.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

