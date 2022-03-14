Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Grows By 48.4%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VOC opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

