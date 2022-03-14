Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 36.0%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.22) to €43.00 ($46.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.