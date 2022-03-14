Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 36.0%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.5 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.22) to €43.00 ($46.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.