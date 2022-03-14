Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Decreases By 31.9%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 72,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

