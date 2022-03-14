Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Drops By 36.0%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.74. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

