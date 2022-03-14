Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Grows By 38.5%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wavefront Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

