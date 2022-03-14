Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Grows By 38.5%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wavefront Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
